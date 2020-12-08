Tired of 2020? Step back in time this holiday season and catch the Dickens Carolers

Mark Murphy, Teri Adams, Christina Brewer and Shannon Ericson gather to perform as part of the Dickens Carolers Courtesy photo

What started as a department store feature 37 years ago is now a hometown tradition for many in the metro area. The Dickens Carolers, based at Olathe’s Chestnut Fine Arts Center, are still going strong, albeit with a different kind of schedule this year.

Brad Zimmerman has run the group for most of its 37 years. Under his leadership, the group has expanded, and done as many as 250 performances in a holiday season.

People know the group for its “excellent musicianship, beautiful costumes and very punctual carolers that provide a lot of joy throughout the season,” Zimmerman said. “We’re just a staple as far as caroling in this town. If you want carolers, pretty much all calls get funneled to me.”

Although this year is anything but normal, the Carolers are appearing around town, with virtual performances for the Mid-Continent Library and in-person gigs at Park Place in Leawood and the Overland Park Arboretum’s Holiday Luminary Walk.

Typically, the singers would be doing lots of retirement center performances at the holidays, but those gigs are off the table this year, as are their annual concerts at the Chestnut.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Being part of the Dickens Carolers is an intense musical experience. Singers must learn 55 songs with 164 pages of music. Some are your typical holiday fare, like “Jingle Bells,” but others, like “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” are a little more unusual.

Zimmerman is prepared to outfit any of his singers at a moment’s notice.

“Over the years, I have built a huge repertoire of costumes. Some of my singers have been with me so many years that they have come up with their own. We have racks of skirts, tuxes, muffs — we’re able to costume just about anybody of any size in three minutes, and off we go,” he said.

That came in handy this summer when he got a call saying that a Christmas movie being shot downtown was in need of singers for a party scene.

“We had to dig out the garb in June for one day of shooting in the lobby of the old Muehlebach hotel. We shot two full songs. They chose ‘Here We Come A-Caroling’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas,’” Zimmerman said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Val Fagan, who helped put together the original group of Dickens Carolers, was part of that quartet.

“It kind of brought my heart back this year, because nothing else was happening. Performing with the Dickens Carolers has been the high point of 2020 for me,” she said.

That movie, featuring Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, is called “My Sweet Holiday” and will air on Lifetime at 7 p.m. Dec. 25.

In addition to the film, the Carolers have some virtual and outdoor gigs on the horizon.

“The theaters are closed, but you can sing outside,” Fagan said.

One of their outdoor venues is Park Place in Leawood, where they’ve been serenading shoppers on Saturday afternoons. Another is the Overland Park Arboretum, where they’re singing on one evening of the Holiday Luminary Walk.

Often, businesses and other organizations book the group up to a year in advance. For Fagan, the Carolers’ popularity is partially due to the music they sing.

“It’s a style of music that has stayed the same for years, in a good way. It’s like when you watch some of these old movies on TCM. It’s that feeling of, ‘We’re back in 1890s,’ and these people are in these old costumes” she said. “It’s really a perfect Christmas sound.”

The Dickens Carolers are performing on Saturday afternoons outside at Park Place through Dec. 19 and on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the sold-out Holiday Luminary Walk at the Overland Park Arboretum. You can catch them online Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. on the MCPL360 Facebook page for the Mid-Continent Public Library.