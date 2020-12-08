Joco 913
Boxer mix, beautiful ‘blue’ kitty are on the hunt for a holiday forever home
Delaney
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 10 years old
If there’s one thing this sweet girl wants most for the holidays, it’s a forever home of her own. This darling senior came to us from a shelter in Texas, leaving a life of being unwanted behind to come to us. We’re determined to help her find a loving family that will adore her during her golden years. Adopt Delaney and make her holiday dream come true.
Goose
Breed: Domestic short-hair
Age: 6 months
Beautiful blue: That’s what we call her, even though she’s technically gray. This smart, spunky spry 6-month-old is as energetic as can be, and can usually be found zipping around our cattery between her 34 nap breaks a day. Come meet this gorgeous little lady today.
To learn more about Delaney, Goose or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
