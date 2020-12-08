Boxer mix, beautiful ‘blue’ kitty are on the hunt for a holiday forever home

Goose Special to The Star

Delaney

Breed: Boxer mix

Age: 10 years old

If there’s one thing this sweet girl wants most for the holidays, it’s a forever home of her own. This darling senior came to us from a shelter in Texas, leaving a life of being unwanted behind to come to us. We’re determined to help her find a loving family that will adore her during her golden years. Adopt Delaney and make her holiday dream come true.

Goose

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Breed: Domestic short-hair

Age: 6 months

Beautiful blue: That’s what we call her, even though she’s technically gray. This smart, spunky spry 6-month-old is as energetic as can be, and can usually be found zipping around our cattery between her 34 nap breaks a day. Come meet this gorgeous little lady today.

To learn more about Delaney, Goose or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.