St. Thomas Aquinas High School alum has earned this outstanding fellowship

Ellen Bertels

Third-year University of Kansas law student Ellen Bertels, who graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2013, has earned a two-year fellowship that, according to KU, is considered the most prestigious and competitive award for public interest law students.

One of 29 recipients of the 2021 Skadden Fellowship, Bertels will work in Wichita for Kansas Legal Services and provide pro bono representation to transgender and nonbinary Kansans who want to change their name and gender identification on documents like birth certificates, passports and driver’s licenses. She also will provide community education on legal issues facing transgender people.

“I want to make it possible for low-income trans people to navigate this complicated system with more ease, and I want to make their lives easier in the process,” Bertels said in a news release. “It’s going to take effort and education to make Kansas an accepting place for all trans and nonbinary people.”

Bertels, the first KU law student to receive a Skadden Fellowship, co-founded the Gender Marker and Name Change Project at KU a year ago with another third-year law student. Last summer, she worked remotely for the Brennan Center for Justice on voting rights and election security.

Bertels, who lists her hometown as Overland Park, earned undergraduate degrees from KU in English and Italian.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Learn about Shawnee Mission ballot issue

As voters prepare to cast mail ballots in January on a Shawnee Mission School District bond issue, they will be able to view an informational panel discussion to learn more about the proposal.

The discussion, first aired live at 4 p.m. Dec. 3, can also be viewed whenever patrons wish to tune in. Find links to the presentation at smsd.org and on the district’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The $264 million bond issue will fund construction and help the district hire more teachers to reduce the workload of middle and high school teachers, who often instruct six classes a day rather than the standard five in neighboring districts.

In addition to other projects, the bond issue also would pay for the replacement of five aging elementary schools: Pawnee, Rushton, Diemer, Tomahawk and Westwood View.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Information on the bond issue also can be found at smsd.org/bond-2021.

PIckleball, anyone?

Open pickleball courts are hard to find when the weather’s nice, so Overland Park just constructed two new ones in Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch Road.

Crews worked on the east side of the park, constructing the pickleball courts next to the two tennis courts, which were resurfaced.

Other new amenities include a playground with synthetic turf, a shelter, sidewalk and two monument signs.

In a news release, the city said the new pickleball courts fill a need in north Overland Park. The city also has built outdoor pickleball courts at Switzer Park, 13700 Switzer Road.

Next up for Young’s Park are improvements to the pool area.

Recycle holiday lights

It’s one of life’s mysteries: The Christmas lights worked when you packed them up last year, and now, just out of the box, they don’t.

But Mission officials hope you don’t throw them out. Broken or unwanted holiday lights can be taken for recycling through Jan. 15 to the Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St., or Mack True Value Hardware, 6004 Johnson Drive.

MRC Certified Electronics Recycling will shred the lights and sell the components.

Mobile mammograms in Gardner

A mobile mammography bus will be in the Gardner City Hall/Library parking lot, 137 E. Shawnee St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

Call 913-344-9989 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins also are accepted.

Most insurance policies cover the cost of a mammogram, the city said. Uninsured patients who meet income guidelines may qualify for a free mammogram through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Go to kdheks.gov/edw for details.

Need COVID help? Check the library

For those with limited access or skills in the digital world, the Johnson County Library is a good starting point to find help for handling setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The library says it’s the primary organization implementing the Digital Navigators project that’s part of COVID-19 recovery funding. Library staffers can connect people with resources in areas like social services, health care, education and employment. Find the list of resources at jocolibrary.org/covid.

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Each year on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, the city of Mission takes time to recall the event that brought the United States into World War II.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event is going virtual this year, starting at 11:30 a.m. with a moment of remembrance at 11:55 a.m. Go to the missionks.org calendar to find the Zoom link.

Free astronomy lesson online

Curious people of all ages can tune into a free virtual program on Dec. 22 and learn about the night sky.

“Astronomically Speaking - Astronomy Truths” will be presented at 1:30 p.m. by Jackie Beucher from the Astronomical Society of Kansas City. Registration is required to receive a Zoom link. Call 913-831-3359 or go to JCPRD.com, click on “Activity Search” and search for activity number 7493.