‘Touched by someone in need.’ Christmas Bureau powers through pandemic

Johnson County Christmas Bureau volunteer Dave Stallings packs food boxes for families. Each family gets canned and packaged items, fresh produce, turkey or chicken, and, if available, bread items. The Christmas Bureau has had to change many things because of the pandemic, but it still will be distributing to those in need for 10 days this December. Courtesy photo

The pandemic made a lot of things different in 2020, but not the generosity people show to one another.

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau has maneuvered through a year like no other, so it is able to do what it does best: Help those in need.

The Christmas Bureau hosts one of the area’s largest holiday programs. Last year more than 4,700 low-income families selected gifts and necessities at no cost. This year, the organization’s board, volunteers and staff developed a unique plan operating out of the former, and now vacant, Toys “R” Us store in Overland Park.

“Changes were made simply because of all of the clients and their safety,” said Barbara Kopack Hill, president-elect of the Christmas Bureau’s board of directors and the organization’s volunteer chair. “Rather than canceling, we did what we could do safely for our clients.”

Hill said in past years there would be 95 volunteers working for each shift the bureau was open to clients. This year, 18 volunteers will work each of the four daily shifts for 10 days beginning Dec. 4.

“We do have the same shifts, but a very skeleton crew,” Hill said. “The goal is to try and ensure we don’t have too many people in the shop at any given time.”

Clients won’t be actually coming into the building like in years past. Appointments have to be made to pick up items. There will be eight families scheduled every 15 minutes. And this year clients will select items through their applications. Another change because of the pandemic is there are four item departments this year instead of the usual 10.

“What we are providing was the most vital,” Hill said.

Those departments are food, personal care products (including laundry detergent and soap), children’s coats and children’s toys. The children’s coats and toys are available for ages 0 to 12 years old.

Coats for children were especially important.

“The children outgrow them every year,” Hill said.

In the application, there is a series of questions to help pinpoint requests. Clients are asked the size and color of coats, as well as what type of toys are wanted, such as action figures, sports items, dolls and art kits.

‘This is so they have a chance to select,” Hill said. “We are doing our best.”

“It’s sad the clients can’t come in and pick out the exact thing they want. We want people to have the dignity of shopping for themselves.”

Food packages will be determined by family size. Packages will have the same items, unless there is a food allergy. Items include either a turkey or chicken, canned and packaged food, and fresh produce.

The Christmas Bureau could not hold its usual food drives in the community because of the pandemic.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to sort and check the food donations,” Hill said. “We simply couldn’t have the volunteers needed in a safe manner.”

Financial donations helped purchase food in bulk, and the Christmas Bureau also depended on Harvesters.

And, as in years past, Hill said the Christmas Bureau will have its special fifth department: Items for Medicaid-eligible residents in assisted living centers. Hill said this effort seems to be “the unsung hero” of the Christmas Bureau.

More than 600 individuals are expected to receive items such as pajamas, lotion and lap blankets made by Christmas Bureau volunteers.

What has been great about this year is the kindness from the community, Hill said.

“Donations have been amazing,” she said.

For example, Edward Jones recently donated 500 coats collected through a competition between the firm’s offices.

Hill said often giving to the Christmas Bureau comes from experience. Many volunteers are often former clients of the bureau, she said.

The Christmas Bureau this year received a $2,500 grant from Home Depot through a unique connection. The grant application was written by an employee who knew a coworker assisted by the bureau last year.

That grant is going toward much needed supplies like flashlights, ice melt, tables and packing tape. Hill said because the priority is the clients, the bureau often goes without these items.

In addition, Home Depot stores in Olathe and Shawnee Mission both presented $1,000 gift cards to the bureau.

“It is all because of people being touched by someone in need,” Hill said.