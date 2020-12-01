Wayside Waifs, Unleashed Pets offer two sweethearts looking for forever homes

Nora Special to The Star

Nora

Breed: Domestic shorthair, tabby

Age: 1 Year Old

Nora is a gorgeous tabby cat on the prowl for her forever family. She’s a sweet, shy girl who really comes out of her shell when she’s had the chance to sniff out a new situation. She’ll be your best pal in no time. She loves being close to the humans in the home and would love to snuggle up right next to you. If you’re looking for a sweet pal to spend your days with, look no farther.

Jack White Horse

Age: 8 months

Breed: Boxer Mix

Energy? Check. Totally awesome color pattern? Check. Low center of gravity and a wrecking ball like play style? DOUBLE CHECK. This handsome fella has it all, friendly, smart and almost limitless zoomies, lovies and snuggles. Come meet Jack White Horse today.

To learn more about Jack White Horse or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org