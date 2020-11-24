Joco 913
Multifaceted kitty, dog who will light up the room up for adoption in Johnson County
Two Faced Tina
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years, 3 months
Two-face Tina got her name from the distinctive split in her fur color on her face, but this darling girl is also multifaceted on the inside. She’s independent, sweet, spontaneous, relaxed, sassy and just about everything in between. If you’re looking for a gorgeous cat to keep you on your toes, come adopt Tina.
Roka Esme
Age: 3 years, 10 months
Breed: Aussie cattle dog mix
Roka is a super sweet and loving girl who has oftentimes fallen into the category of being misunderstood. She hasn’t found a home yet that understands that some dogs just need a bit more time to adjust. Roka can be shy and anxious at first, but once she warms up she lights up with the most adorable smiles, wildest tail wags and affectionate gazes. This gorgeous girl just needs someone who knows that sometimes the best companions are worth a little bit more of a wait.
To learn more about Two-Faced Tina, Roka Esme or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
Comments