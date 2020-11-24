Pandemic didn’t stop expansion of Jewish Community Center. Here’s what’s new, expanded

An obstacle course is one feature of the new kids’ exercise area.

If you haven’t been to the Jewish Community Center is a while, it’ll look different the next time you visit. The Overland Park campus recently finished a $13.5 million renovation.

“We’ve had about 10 years of substantial growth. Pretty much all of our programs were at all-time highs prior to the pandemic hitting,” said Jim Sluyter, CEO and president of the center.

Planning for the changes started about three years ago. Sluyter said creating multi-purpose spaces was one key focus of the project.

Most of the changes are in the sports and fitness area of the building. The building expanded onto an existing field on the property to accommodate construction of a new gymnasium. In total, the new indoor space is about 32,000 square feet.

The only feature removed in the renovation was a few of the building’s tennis courts.

Also new is a youth exercise area with climbing equipment and an obstacle course.

“It’s designed to keep kids living healthy lifestyles. We don’t want kids just sitting in a room playing videogames. Most fitness centers, they have an Xbox or PlayStation. We wanted to design these spaces to keep kids active,” Sluyter said.

Other features of building include pickleball courts, a hot yoga studio and dance studios. The renovation also allowed the center to add more security at the fitness entrance as well as additional parking.

By next summer, the outdoor pool will have a splash pad added to it.

On the non-sports side, the building now has additional art studios, which will allow the center to offer more art classes for different age groups. Previously, the art offerings were focused on seniors.

Another part of the project was giving fresh paint and carpet to the rest of the facility, as well as some new lighting both inside and outside. Sluyter said they have set aside $2 million to cover future maintenance.

Much of the indoor construction went on while the building was closed due to pandemic restrictions from March 16 to May 18. Being able to work undisturbed by the normal workings of the building actually allowed the construction workers to finish two months ahead of schedule.

Sluyter said that having so much more indoor space is allowing them to offer more distancing and accommodate more people than would have been possible otherwise.

During the renovation, the center upgraded its air filtration system by adding “more stringent filters, opening dampeners and letting fresh air in as much as possible,” Sluyter said.

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of the building revamp is the addition of $250,000 worth of art throughout the facility. The donation came from developer and former Kansas City resident Michael Staenberg.

“I grew up in Omaha, Neb., and the place I went to was the JCC downtown. I went three days a week. I got a job in Kansas City, and the first place I went to was the JCC in Kansas City,” Staenberg said.

Kansas City’s is the fifth Jewish community center to receive significant art donations from Staenberg.

The pieces themselves cover a wide spectrum of tastes, from a fiberglass apple outside the school area to abstract paintings and sculptures. They appear throughout the facility, including the athletic areas.

“It’s a blend of things. Some of the pieces were commissioned for specific spaces in the building; other pieces were in (Staenberg’s) collection, and he felt strongly about them,” said Sara Jo Fischer, who curated the art for the building. “He has this desire to create an environment and an atmosphere that will enhance the architecture as well as uplift the emotions of the people.”

Several pieces, both Jewish and non-Jewish artists, show various pieces of religious imagery. These include hamsas, Stars of David and a shofar.