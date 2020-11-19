From baseball pro to math whiz, this Olathe teen worthy of Heisman scholarship

Alex Birge, a senior at Olathe West, recently won a state Heisman High School Scholarship. He’ll play for Wichita State University next year. Courtesy photo

Baseball, football, math and science: It’s all in day’s work for Olathe West senior Alex Birge. He recently won the state-level Heisman High School Scholarship for scholar-athletes.

To get this $750 scholarship, given to just one male and one female athlete in each state, teens have to have a 3.0 GPA, participate in school sports and be considered a leader and a role model.

According to math teacher and assistant football coach Greg Morgan, that last part is where 18-year-old Alex especially shines.

“If I were to pick how my son would act or be, it would be like Alex,” Morgan said. “This year, we started remote learning. He’s one of the very few students who would speak up from home and ask questions or answer questions.

“He really exemplifies all the positive traits you hope to see in a student.”

Morgan, who has been a teacher for 32 years, calls Alex “one of the hardest-working students I’ve ever had and one of the brightest students I’ve ever had.”

Alex said winning the scholarship was a surprise. He found out during a break from his English class when he checked the scholarship website.

“I was like, ‘Holy cow, I won,’” he said. “I was very honored to be represented in this way. I just feel like I was a good person to be able to represent my school and put the school on the map.”

Alex is the starting quarterback for the school’s football team, but it’s baseball that will be sending him to Wichita State University next year, where he’ll be a catcher for their team.

Some of that athletic talent, he thinks, might be genetic.

“I grew up around it. My dad played football in college. My mom played softball and basketball,” he said. “It was hard for me to single down to one sport. It’s good for all kids to play different sports, not just doing one thing.”

His positive experiences with sports have happened on and off the field. When he had a knee injury his sophomore year and couldn’t be a catcher, it was the team’s manager who buoyed his spirits.

“We had (an Egyptian) foreign exchange student baseball manager. When I had some tough times, he helped brighten my day and our whole team’s day,” Alex said. “That’s something I’ve come to realize: Sports is just a game, but the lessons you take with it last forever. There’s scenarios in every single game and every practice that are just more than the game itself.”

When he’s not out on the field, Alex loves math and science classes. He hopes to major in something related to health sciences, but he’s not sure exactly where he wants to go from there.

“I really want to make an impact on people’s lives. I just think I can do that. I want a career that would allow me to interact with my community,” he said.

In addition to sports, he’s also served on a student council committee coordinating school dances and a committee for the Zero Reasons Why mental health campaign.

“I just try to put a smile on my face every single day and make an impact on every person I meet,” he said.