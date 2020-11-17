Hound dog, tortie cat looking for forever homes at Wayside Waifs, Unleashed Pets

McTwix Special to The Star

McTwix

Age: 10

Breed: “Hound dog”

You’d think that being nothin’ but a 10-year-old hound dog who found yourself in a shelter, you’d be cryin’ all the time. But McTwix? No: He just grins.

That’s because he knows that he’s cute, sweet, super friendly and his stay at our facility will just be temporary. Wouldn’t you just love to be the one to bust him out of this jail house rock?

Maple

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell

Meet Maple. She’s a gorgeous tortoiseshell kitty with vibrant, captivating eyes. She’s an adventurous girl ready to meet her forever family. Could that be you?

Prepare to fall in love with her confident and loving disposition. She’s a big fan of exploring, keeping an eye on the world outside the window, making new friends and quality lap time. She’ll promise to keep your lap warm and your heart even warmer with her charming and loving personality.

Playtime is one of her favorite things and she will make you laugh with her quick and fierce takedown of any toy in her path.

Learn more about Maple and other available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org. In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about McTwix, or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.