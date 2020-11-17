A line of treehouses and a splash pad? What kid could ask for more a in playground

Construction continues on Wilder Bluff Park in Shawnee. City officials expect it to be ready in spring or early summer next year. Special to The Star

One bit of western Shawnee is covered in construction equipment and mud — but only for a bit. By spring, the vegetation will be in bloom and the structures sturdy at the new park.

Located at 55th Street and Belmont Drive, the park will provide a nearby recreation option for many residents.

Neil Holman, director of parks and recreation for Shawnee, said part of the aim of the park is to provide a multi-generational experience.

“We do try to look at each park and what the land will give you,” he said. “This is kind of unique.”

The park will have walking trails, a splash pad and a different kind an unusual playground.

“It’s a series of tree houses that go through where the hedge row used to be. It’s over 90 feet long with four tree houses. Kids are 13 to 14 feet high off the ground. It gives you a different experience,” he said.

Holman said they’re trying to make the splash pad’s design feel natural by using a lot of stone.

The property is 40 acres in the middle of residential area. Just to the north is private farmland. Holman said the owner is turning it into prairie. The view from the park should include wildflowers and prairie grasses.

Although the park will not have designated sports fields, it will have a wide, flat lawn where people can play catch, have a picnic or throw a Frisbee.

The construction wasn’t affected by the pandemic and is on track for a spring or early summer opening for the park.

“Centric is one of the best companies I’ve worked with,” Holman said.

The project’s $4 million budget comes from the city’s “parks and pipes” 1/8th cent sales tax.

Holman said the park’s name came from a selection of choices provided by the Monticello Historical Society and references the nearby Wilder area.

Jesse Wilson lives right next to the park area, and she’s excited to see it take shape.

“I am excited about all of it. One, running a daycare, I’m beyond excited to have a splash pad in the area. Some years we don’t even go to a splash pad. So it’s going to be fantastic to have something close,” she said.

Right now, she often takes her daycare kids to a nearby school’s playground, which often presents challenges.

“I have to worry, ‘Is school in session?’ I’m super excited for my daily work life just to have access to it and have it be so close, because there’s really nothing on this side of (Kansas Highway) 7,” Wilson said.

The park’s trail system appeals to her for taking walks with kids but also as a place to go for a run by herself or go bike riding with her daughters.

Wilson said she hasn’t been too involved in the actual process, but as a nearby resident, she did participate in a few surveys about the park’s potential features.