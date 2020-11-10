Pit bull mix, energetic kitty sure to bring life to the house if adopted

Sweet Baby Ray’s Special to The Star

Lola Lamonia

Breed: Pit bull terrier

Age: 7 years, 3 months

This silly girl really is the life of the party. She’s gorgeous, has a great sense of humor, is smart, and for a 7 year old, has the energy of a dog half her age. She was recently returned to our shelter at no fault of her own so is keeping her spirits bright, and our staff on their toes, until her adoption day comes.

Sweet Baby Ray’s

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 months

To some it’s just a front room full of cats, but to Sweet Baby Ray’s it’s a landscape of endless adventure. She climbs to the top of the cat trees like she’s conquering Mount Everest. She crouches in the cubbies as if hiding from pirates and she chases the feather toys as if she’s on an extravagant hunt like a wild lion in the Serengeti. Looking for adventure? We have the perfect cat for you.

To learn more about this kitty, or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.