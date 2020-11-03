Mastiff mix, soft gray kitty shining stars at area shelters

Purdy

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Weimaraner/mastiff mix

If there ever were a creature to embody the meaning of the word gentle, this puppy-eyed, sweet-faced, beautiful girl would be it. She’s got a giant heart and a strong desire to be loved and accepted, all because some people in her past weren’t so kind to her. Since she knows how crummy it feels to be treated poorly, she goes out of her way to show everyone she meets love and affection. She really is the gentlest girl, and she really would love a family.

Rachel

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Rachel is an adorable kitty with soft, gray fur and striking green eyes. She’s on the hunt to find a family to spend her days with. Could that be you? She’s got a sweet personality and will be your best pal in no time. She loves people but also doesn’t mind her independence. She’s a confident girl and loves to explore the space around her. After she’s done checking things out around the house she’ll snuggle up right next to you. What could be better? If you’re ready to add a new furry friend to your family, look no further.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Purdy, or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.