Lock your cars, people. Lenexa police say burglaries are on the rise

Police say that most thefts occur after motorists leave purses and other valuables in plain sight, and many burglaries happen at night. Courtesy City of Lenexa

Lenexa police say car burglaries have increased in the city and elsewhere in Johnson County, and crooks have targeted unlocked cars during the overnight hours and locked cars at parks and walking trails during the day.

“In most cases,” the department said about the daytime thefts, “purses are left visible inside the car and the burglar breaks the car window to steal the purse.”

Police offer these tips to avoid being victimized:

▪ Take laptops, firearms, purses and valuables inside at night and lock the car.

▪ Take garage door openers inside, too, or keep them out of sight.

▪ Don’t tempt the crooks with valuables that are visible to anyone walking by. Put your driver’s license in your pocket and leave purses at home when going to parks and trails. Or lock your purse in the trunk before you leave home so thieves can’t see you.

A different salute on Veterans Day

The Johnson County Government will recognize local veterans again this Veterans Day, but will do so remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, a special tribute to World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of that war and the Holocaust.

“To be sure, this will be a very different celebration to ensure the health and safety of local veterans, their families and friends, participants and attendees, but no less meaningful,” Johnson County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert said in a news release.

The county’s observance, dating to 1987, has traditionally begun on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month. The 2020 event will live-streamed at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on boccmeetings.jocogov.org and on Facebook Live.

Among the participants is Judy Jacobs, a Holocaust survivor, who will give her comments on video.

Meanwhile, the county is profiling more than 60 living Johnson County World War II veterans on its social media platforms (@jocogov) and at jocogov.org/JoCoHonorsVets.

2 cities expand recycling options

Two Johnson County communities — Prairie Village and Lenexa — have arranged to offer curbside compost collection to residents, and Prairie Village is doing the same for glass.

Both cities have negotiated discounted rates with Compost Collective KC and Food Cycle KC to encourage composting. In both cities, residents can choose whether compost will be picked up weekly or every other week.

“Organic materials account for more than half the waste sent to landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency,” Lenexa said in a news release. “Composting is an easy, practical way to keep food waste out of landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nourish your garden without the use of chemical fertilizers.

”Your waste will be turned into a rich soil that will be used by area farms and community gardens. You can also get compost back for your own garden.”

The city said the services will accept food scraps that aren’t composted at home, such as meat and dairy products. In addition to food scraps, Compost Collective KC will accept plants and landscape vegetation, paper napkins, pizza boxes and uncoated paper plates, cups and food containers.

Curbside glass pickup also is available in Prairie Village.

Food Cycle KC will pick up glass as an add-on service with its compost program. Another vendor is GlassBandit, which offers a “name your price” fee structure and a free first month for those who sign up by the end of 2021.

For details and prices visit lenexa.com or pvkansas.com.

A gift from Spring Hill mayor

The Spring Hill City Council has agreed to move forward with a conceptual design for a potential new justice center, but Mayor Steven Ellis is covering the $1,500 cost from his own pocket.

City officials expect to present a justice center referendum to voters, and the design — authorized by the City Council on Oct. 22 — will provide information to residents before that election.

Five days after the council vote, according to a city news release, the mayor decided to decrease his yearly stipend by $1,500 so taxpayers won’t bear the cost.

If approved, the justice center would house the police department and municipal court.

Library bookmark winners

The Friends of Johnson County Library has announced the winners of its 2020 bookmark design contest.

The winners are Tess Boyer, Margaret Drumm, Hunter Everett, Cecilia Grahek, Adalyn Long, Vivian Mahaffie, Hannah Markiewicz, Ellis Nohe, Toshani Pippalapalli, Jillian Reuter, Derin Serbetcioglu, Audrey Vietti, Olivia Wang and Jessica Ward.

This year, the contest accepted more than 400 illustrations in seven age categories, from preschool to adult. Winning bookmarks are available for pickup at the 14 library locations throughout the county.

COVID relief available

Johnson County residents, business owners, schools and others can apply for $35 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to ease the financial burden of the pandemic.

Funding could cover items like small business grants; workforce skills training; assistance with rent, utility and mortgage payments; and COVID-19 rapid testing machines for adult care facilities.

Visit jocogov.org/JoCoCares for details.

National post for Olathe school administrator

Cathy Donovan, director of staffing and talent acquisition for the Olathe Public Schools, has been elected president of the American Association of School Personnel Administrators for 2020-21.

Donovan has worked 29 years in the district and in human resources since 1997.