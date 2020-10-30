Bringing characters to life is gift of Gardner-Edgerton High School student

Ryan Beane, a junior at Gardner-Edgerton High School, is a published author. His book, “Injured Umbrella,” was published earlier this year and is for sale online. Courtesy photo

Mr. Shapes could lift a car, run a race tied to a truck and throw wrecking balls at a target.

In addition to his feats of strength, Mr. Shapes also launched the writing career of Ryan Beane, who created Mr. Shapes in second grade at Nike Elementary School in Gardner.

“Ryan had wonderful ideas,” said Robbie Smith, his second-grade and fourth-grade teacher. “He could see characters, bring them to life and give them voices.”

Smith submitted the story of Mr. Shapes to a high school writing competition and it was chosen for publication.

Now a junior at Gardner-Edgerton High School, Ryan, 16, recently had another work published: a book of historical fiction.

“Injured Umbrella” is set in the 1800s in an unnamed town in Mississippi. The book is narrated by Apollo, a helpful, sensitive 9-year-old boy living a privileged life on a farm with his parents.

In front of Apollo’s house stands a carelessly carved stone statue of a boy holding an imperfect umbrella.

“An umbrella provides protection,” Ryan explained. “But if it’s injured, it can’t provide the same kind of protection in a storm.”

Apollo meets Chipo, a young Black girl scavenging for food at night and fearing discovery by monsters, and Mr. Mason, a neighboring farmer who befriends him. From them, Apollo learns about slavery.

Apollo’s friendship with Chipo takes the reader on a journey through the culture and customs of a pre-Civil War South from the perspective of a sheltered but imaginative young boy.

Then the book takes a twist the reader didn’t see coming. Ryan jolts the reader with a twist so unexpected that readers may find themselves re-reading the passage.

Ryan wrote the 222-page book during the summer of 2019.

“The ideas come in fast,” he said. “Then there’s the deeper stuff — making multiple themes work together.”

From scholar to author

His knack for telling a good story continued after Mr. Shapes was published in second grade. In fourth grade, Ryan was in a group of students who wrote and illustrated a book that was submitted to a national scholastic competition.

“His ability appears to be innate,” said Smith, his teacher. “He loved to read and he loved to write.”

Ryan saw much of both at home. He recalls seeing his mother, Sara Beane, writing on her laptop when she freelanced for publications, including The Kansas City Star.

Sara Beane said she did some “light editing” of Ryan’s book but it was Ryan’s initiative that got it published.

Ryan sent out query letters to about 30 publishers.

Then he waited.

Six months later, in December, Ryan received an email from a publisher in Great Britain saying, “We’d love to work with you,” he said.

Now Ryan’s editing a second book that he describes as a “futuristic action-adventure.”

When he’s not weaving an intriguing story, Ryan is an honor-roll student taking online such advanced placement classes as calculus, physics and U.S. History. He’s also studying English, French II and principles of marketing and participating in band and debate.

Promoting the “Injured Umbrella” has been limited due to the pandemic. Eventually, Ryan said, “We would like to do book signings and get the book into some local stores.”

“Injured Umbrella” can be ordered online at Amazon, at Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

Ryan discusses popular culture and writing: youtube.com/ryanbeane