Cattle dog doesn’t let blindness stop her from stumbling through best of dog traits

Poppy Swingset Courtesy photo

Poppy Swingset

Breed: Australian cattle dog mix

Age: 7 months old

Even though this gorgeous, 7-month-old Aussie cattle dog mix is completely blind, she sure doesn’t miss a beat. She’s super smart, has heightened senses of hearing and smell, and loves learning new things from her dog friends at the shelter. She would love a home that’s patient, understands her needs and is willing to work with her on her journey into becoming a wonderful adult companion.

Eucalyptus Hawthorne

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 5 months old

Eucalyptus Hawthorne is like the shy kid in grade school who always sat by himself, but once you got to know him you found out how big a heart he had and how smart he was ‘cause he helped you with homework, because he knew all the answers but he still somehow didn’t help you learn anything about run on sentences.

To learn more about Eucalyptus Hawthorn, Poppy Swingset or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.