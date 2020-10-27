Here’s how JoCo organization suggests parents ‘STaRT’ helping kids use technology

Presenter Adam Reck goes over some of STaRT’s guidelines for digital health during an online presentation. Courtesy photo

It’s a tug of war these days — limiting screen time when so much of our world, including a lot of schoolwork, has gone virtual.

The Johnson County-based organization Stand Together and Rethink Technology (STaRT) has been giving workshops to promote digital health since before the pandemic, but it’s seen a huge amount of interest in its materials this year.

Recently, an online workshop attracted about 1,350 families in the Blue Valley School District. More workshops for school districts in De Soto and Olathe, as well as the Johnson County Mental Health Center, are in the works.

Co-founder Tracy Foster calls digital health a complex issue and cautions against demonizing technology as a whole.

“We don’t think technology should be compared with a drug or smoking, where every incremental use of it is bad. It’s more like food, where you use it to enable you to do to the things you need to do,” like work or school, she said. “There are certain ways of using food that help you feel healthier than other ways.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Her focus has been on helping young people and families change their relationships with technology.

When schools shut down in-person learning in the spring, having the virtual experience available was a lifeline.

“It’s amazing to think about how traumatic that probably was for so many kids, so the ability to have virtual learning so those kids could see their teachers, could see their classmates, I think, was incredibly helpful,” Foster said.

Although kids are looking at screens much more if they’re doing virtual or hybrid learning, that’s not necessarily all bad.

She suggests parents not worry so much about screen time minutes but about how kids are using that time. For Foster, making screen time healthier is all about using it to create and connect, rather than to consume.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

That might be making a PowerPoint presentation, assembling a stop-motion video or even creating a spreadsheet to track sports statistics.

It could even be two kids having a FaceTime call.

“Connecting with these things that are, ideally, like a tennis match … where people are interacting back and forth. Texting can do that, too. Those things are better than bingeing ‘Tiger King’ or the endless scroll of Instagram,” Foster said.

Parents are feeling overwhelmed with all the changes, both for themselves and their kids. Foster hears from concerned parents who want to make sure all their kids’ developmental needs are met but feel like they can’t cope with the added burden at home.

“What we were hearing were so many parents coming into year with the same types of expectations and hopes and dreams that they would have had at the beginning of last school year. In the middle of the pandemic, when things are different, we can’t expect all of those same things from us or from our kids,” Foster said.

She suggests parents give themselves and their kids more leeway.

“Focus on what matters most during this time. It’s OK if my kid doesn’t make honor roll. What are the core things? How can I simplify what feels overwhelming and chaotic into something I can manage?” she said.

Besides adjusting expectations, Foster suggests laying out guidelines for digital health, such as making sure kids’ devices have filters on them that aren’t just linked to school Wi-Fi.

Another piece of advice is to have kids use devices either in a common area or where parents can see the screen while walking by the open door of a bedroom. The group also recommends that kids not have devices in their bedrooms overnight.

She also emphasizes that it’s important to make sure kids know it’s fine to come and talk with you about mistakes they’ve made or something weird they saw online.

“Parents need to be prepared to lean in, show there’s a safe harbor. …It’s a huge win that they are talking to you about this, even if you later need to scream into a pillow,” Foster said. “An important part is making sure they know you will not overreact. We hear so many stories from kids that they don’t share because they’re afraid parents will take away (their devices).”

Anne Timmons has two high-school aged daughters in the Blue Valley schools. Her older daughter took to virtual learning without too many issues, but it was a much tougher transition for her younger daughter.

“I love STaRT, because of their underlying philosophy of everyone has to choose what works in their household — they approach it in such a non-judgmental style. They’re not there to say you’re doing it right or wrong. They just want to give information,” Timmons said.

It took some time, but she found that her younger daughter learned best not alone in her bedroom but in a pod with two other friends who were all on their own Zoom lessons with headphones.

Timmons also takes time to connect with her daughters over the online things they love, like funny videos or TikTok dances, something that STaRT recommends.