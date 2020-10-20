Big orange tabby, love-bug older Chihuahua mix are looking for their forever homes

Tony Special to The Star

Tony

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 4 years old

What’s orange, cute and oh so cuddly? It’s Tony. He’s a handsome 4-year-old kitty on the hunt for his forever family. He spent some time in a foster home and was “supurrrr” affectionate with the family’s small kiddos. He loves to chat but he’s also a great listener. He’ll be there to hear all about your day.

If you are looking for a big, gentle, affectionate and dashing kitty to add to your life then look no further. Tony is the cat for you.

Colfax

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 11 years, 3 months old

This adorable old man just loves to be cuddled. In fact, he’d actually prefer to be held 24/7. Whether it’s in your arms or in a purse, as long as he’s closest to you, he’s happy. Lucky for this little guy he’s lightweight, so he’s no extra burden on your biceps, and the love you’ll get in return is 100% worth having him around.

To learn more about Colfax, or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org