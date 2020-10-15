Cabin fever? Parade of Homes offers interior design inspiration to Olathe residents

The use of mixed metals — brass, chrome, nickel — on everything from light fixtures to stair spindles are among the popular trends to be seen at the Fall 2020 Parade of Homes, said Jeff Julian of Don Julian Builders. Courtesy photo

The past six months of the pandemic has changed everything — including what people are looking for in their next home.

Through Oct. 25, people can take a peek at up-and-coming trends in home building and home living at the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Parade of Homes.

“People want to create this space where they don’t have to go anywhere,” said Jeff Julian, vice president of Don Julian Builders. “If they are going to be stuck there, they want to have everything they are going to need there.”

In total, the parade features nearly 250 homes by 85 home builders in seven counties in the Greater Kansas City area — making it the second-largest parade of homes in the United States. The Parade features a range in styles, from townhomes and villas to single-family residences. Forty-four entries are in maintenance-provided communities. Home prices range from $249,000 to $2.5 million.

Don Julian Builders’ home at 25260 W. 104th Place in Cedar Creek is one of 35 Parade entries in Olathe.

The Parade of Homes is happening at a time when many homeowners have turned a critical eye on their own residences.

Many experts predicted isolation due to the pandemic would cause relationships issues, and dissatisfaction with homes isn’t helping.

“I think a lot of people are feeling that way about their house,” said Adrienne Morfeld of SAB Homes. “That they couldn’t live through the whole virus with their house.”

Visitors will pick up on design trends that are standing out in the homes.

“One thing you’ll notice is everything is more modern these days: very clean lines,” Julian said. “We used to have real ornate moldings, and baseboards with all kinds of grooves and reliefs. Now everything is going smoother. It’s a cleaner look.”

Mixed metals — brass, chrome, nickels — are also popular on everything from light fixtures to stair spindles.

“Now it is all of them together; even on some light fixtures you might have multiple metals on that one fixture,” Julian said.

A surge in the popularity of home offices, multiple master bedrooms and pools are likely directly related to the pandemic.

“Everybody want home offices because people are working from home and I think the trend is going to continue,” Julian said. “Also multiple master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. That’s because more kids are staying at home and living with their parents, or it’s for elderly parents that might come to stay.

“And pools are also huge right now. Almost every single buyer we are working with right now wants a pool. I think that is directly related to the health crisis. ... The whole world is so full of turmoil, you don’t know whether you’ll be able to go to the pool.”

The Parade homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Parade guides will be available at every home. In addition, there is a mobile app from either Google Play or Apple Store. Parade information, including COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, are also available at KCParadeofHomes.com.