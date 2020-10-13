Every vote counts during pandemic year. Here’s how KC SuperStars found a way to shine

KCSuperStar contestants gathered in August at a sound studio to tape the finals show. The top 10 finalists’ performances will be broadcast free online at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at www.kcsuperstar.org. Back row, from left: Maurissa Cunningham, Darcie Hingula, Alexa Morgan, Lucy Brock, Sydnie Edie and Bryson Kendall. Front row, from left: Emma Mathieson, Elaine Watson, Annie Harsch, Aniya Henson and Kloe Wagner. Courtesy photo

Dreams and talent cannot be dashed — even by a pandemic.

The KC SuperStar will hold its finals performance — albeit virtually — on Oct. 18, and the public can vote on a winner in the high school singing competition.

The competition, now in its 11th year, continues to be vital to the talented youth participating.

“Although the competition was tad bit different this year, I still loved every moment of it and am grateful it still got to go on,” said Maurissa Cunningham, who won last year’s competition and — as tradition — returned this year to perform during the finals.

“Despite all the obstacles that we faced this year, the competition is still important to me and the finalists,” said Cunningham, a sophomore at Wichita State University studying musical theater. “Not only do we get a place to sing and show off our talent to the world, but we get to meet others and network while doing it.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Every year the finalists talk about the friends they made, Cunningham said.

“It’s not about the winning or the money. It’s more about having fun while singing with your new friends from all over the greater KC area.”

The top 10 finalists’ performances will be broadcast online at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at www.kcsuperstar.org. Those who donate to KC SuperStar by Oct. 14 will get to vote to select the top winner. Details can be found at www.kcsuperstar.org or www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/. KC SuperStar is the Jewish Community Center’s major fundraiser.

In the past, the judges would narrow the 10 finalists to four, and then the audience voted. This year, the judges have scored all 10 finalists in advance. Their scores will count as 60% of the vote. The donors in the audience will be able to vote for any of the top 10.

The “American Idol” style competition did have a normal start with in-person auditions, said Felice Azorsky, manager of donor relations and events at the Jewish Community Center.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

And then things changed.

“It was the following week that the city shut down,” Azorsky said. “It didn’t take long for us to realize we could not have an in-person event, so we had to decide how to move forward.”

Workshops to choose songs were done via Zoom.

“It has been extremely different,” said KC SuperStar producer Tammy Ruder. ”Almost everything has been through a screen.”

Semi-finalists came in individually and rehearsed once and then performed once for the video, said Ruder, who is a specialist in accounting at the Jewish Community Center.

Ruder and a production crew took the place of the typical audience of 500 people.

“It’s a lot harder to perform to an empty room,” Ruder said.

The judges selected nine finalists. A site was created so the public could pick the 10th finalist.

“We had over 11,000 votes, which was incredible,” Azorsky said. “Normally at the semi, the audience does not have a say in who moves on from semifinals to finals.”

Gone this year was a typical summer filled with rehearsals for the finalists. And background tracks took the place of the bands, which in the past enabled performers to “make songs more of their own interpretation,” Ruder said.

“Performing in a sound stage with no audience is not the same as performing with 1,300 people cheering you on as in the past,” Ruder said. “But each of them did an amazing job. They worked at home as well as with our vocal coach over Zoom. We learned some things along the way for next year if we have to be virtual again.”

There were benefits.

Zoom workshops enabled performers to be truly engaged in listening to feedback from judges.

And virtual performances meant a wider reach.

“Going virtual, we were able to reach so many people and share the performer’s talent, and also let people know the incredible programs and services KC SuperStar helps support at The J,” Azorsky said.

“I think what surprised me is most is how appreciative the kids and parents are that we are able to continue the event since so many of their arts programs have been canceled.”