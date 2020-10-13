Kansas City Star Logo
If this year has you down, let this sunshiny Chihuahua mix, loving kitty cheer you up

By Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Scotty Starla
Abigail Abbla

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 6 years, 7 months

2020 got you down? Well we’ve got just the solution for you. Come adopt this happy-go-lucky, compactly content, smiley and sunshiny girl, and your everyday life will instantly improve. She’s guaranteed to fill your days with cheerful wonder and awe, and get you on the fast track to enjoying the rest of this crazy year and the many more to come.

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years, 4 months

A classic black cat with the personality of a princess. This gorgeous, dark haired girl is full of love, sweetness and usually also full of snacks. She loves her people, gets along with other cat friends, and is just waiting to meet you at our shelter.

To learn more about Abigail Abbla, Scotty Starla or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

