Sweet tabby in need of lap. Chihuahua looking for adventurous pal

Canoodle Special to The Star

Gayle

Breed: Domestic shorthair, tabby

Age: 1 year old

Meet Gayle. She’s a sweet tabby cat on the hunt for her forever family. She can be a little shy when she first meets someone but if you give her some time to sniff you out, she’ll be your best pal in no time. She loves affection and will make a great lap cat.

Canoodle

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 3 years old

How can you resist those sweet eyes? Canoodle is looking for an active family to spend her life with. She’d be a great pal to help you explore the neighborhood or keep you company on a hike. After a good workout she’ll cuddle up next to you. What more could you ask for?

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org