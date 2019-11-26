Joco 913
Pit bull mix, two-toned kitty are Unleashed Pet Rescue’s pets of week
Sam
Breed: Pit bull terrier mix
Age: 1 year old
Sam is a handsome young boy who knows how to get what he wants. Take one look at those big puppy dog like eyes, and just try to tell him he can’t have that treat. If it’s snuggles, he gets them. If it’s belly rubs, you better believe you’ll be bending over to pat his big old tummy. He’s a smart fellow who is looking for endless love, and if you’re looking for that too, come find him at Unleashed.
Penny
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 months
Penny is a young, gorgeous cat who is just full of love. Her unique markings make it look like she’s always in deep thought. We have a hunch on what she’s thinking about: a lap of her own to crawl into, a family to call her own and a home that belongs to her (that she’d be happy to share with a few other cats). If you’re looking for a sweet, two tone darling of a girl to add to your family, you can find her in our cattery!
To learn more about Sam, Penny or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
Comments