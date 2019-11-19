The need for speed: Overland Park boasts No. 1 master’s runner

Stevan Dixon winsthe 60 meter at this year’s USATF Masters Indoor National Championship. Courtesy photo

When Steven Dixon was a kid, he watched former NFL superstar Darrell Green make a spectacular play for the Washington Redskins against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green, a defensive cornerback, ran from one end of the field to the other to tackle running back Tony Dorsett. The play is immortalized on YouTube.

“I see a guy come out of nowhere to chase down the fastest running back in the NFL,” Dixon, 49, said of the 1983 play. “I thought, ‘I want to be that guy who chases.’”

But while dreams of playing in the NFL were shattered after multiple injuries playing for smaller colleges, 25 years later, Dixon is indeed chasing people down — just not how he once hoped.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Today, his arena is a straightaway anywhere from 100 to 400 meters.

Dixon, who lives in Overland Park, is one of the fastest middle-aged men alive.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the track and field world for the 200 meters in the 45-49 age group, Dixon also is tops in the United States for the 100, 200 and 400 meter outdoors. Since 2016, he has held the World No. 1 ranking in the 100 meters and 2018 was No. 2 in the outdoor 200 meters.

He regularly competes in college races as well against college athletes, often winning. By day he is a full-time truck driver for Walmart.

Dixon is now in hot pursuit of the Master’s world record for his age group in the 100 held by former NFL superstar Willie Gault, who played on the 1986 Super Bowl Chicago Bears, and also won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics.

“I love competition. I love speed. I just want to get faster and faster,” Dixon said. “I like breaking records. It’s what I’m good at.”

Dixon says he loves running because “there’s always a winner and loser. You are competing against yourself.”

But even with his running success, his memories of his dreams to play football are vivid.

Born in Virginia, Dixon’s parents divorced when he was 8 years old. His father had custody, and the duo moved to Florida to be closer to his father’s mother. Dixon’s older sister stayed with her mother in Virginia.

Dixon quietly explains that his father “wasn’t the smartest tool in the shed,” but his uncle and grandmother, who lived close by, helped him pursue athletics.

By 15, he dropped out of high school to venture out on his own. He had odd jobs over the years, but athletics — and speed — were always on his mind. Along the way, he earned his GED, as he realized the only way to get to the NFL was through college.

The next 20 years were ones of self-discovery and trying to play on various collegiate football teams. More than one track coach told him he could be an All American in that sport.

From East Mississippi Junior College to South Dakota State and eventually Johnson County Community College in Kansas, Dixon convinced coaches to take him on their teams.

In 1989, he secured a spot in an open tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, but then got hurt, ending his football dreams once again.

In 2000 at the age of 29, he played defensive back with Mid America Nazarene, making the team with a couple of years left of eligibility. He also enrolled as a student and earned a degree in strength conditioning. Injuries sidelined him again — and at 32 he decided to run track.

He was a member of Mid America 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay teams that were 2003 NAIA national championship qualifiers.

After graduating Mid America, he tried to get into the NFL as a strength and conditioning coach but could not secure a full-time role. In 2012, he discovered master’s running at a KU meet. He hasn’t looked back since.

“Steve is incredibly driven and focused,” said Jonathan Becker, a former associate head track and field coach at MidAmerica Nazarene, and one of Dixon’s friends. “When he sets out to do a task or accomplish a goal, you can expect him to do an amazing job.

“His accomplishments are incredible,” Becker says. “At his age, and on an international level, Steve really should be an inspiration for all levels of fitness, not just track and field.”