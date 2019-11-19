‘Savages and Princesses’ at JoCo Museum fights stereotyping of Native Americans

“Savages and Princesses — The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” opens Nov. 20 at the Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

Native American art exhibits highlights stereotyping

Johnson County officials hope a new exhibit will add to the conversation about the stereotyping of Native Americans.

“Savages and Princesses — The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” opens Nov. 20 at the Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. It consists of more than 30 contemporary artworks by 13 Native American artists.

“The pieces deal with the theme of stereotyping Native Americans and the wide diversity of Native American cultures,” said Andrew Gustafson, the museum’s curator of interpretation. “Themes like the ‘savage warrior’ or the ‘drunken Indian’ are everywhere in popular culture, from books to movies to sports team mascots.”

He said the exhibit uses emotions like humor, anger and sadness to help visitors reflect on those stereotypes while becoming more aware of other cultures.

The exhibit is included with regular museum admission rates of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children, until Jan. 1, when admission goes up by $1. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Real estate values surge nearly 6 percent

The value of real estate in Johnson County has increased 5.76% over the last year, according to appraisal information recently released by the county.

Real estate was valued at nearly $10.8 billion on Oct. 31, compared to $10.2 billion in 2018.

The overall property tax base, which also includes personal property like cars and boats, grew 5.61 percent — climbing beyond $11.1 billion from about $10.6 billion in 2018. The valuation of personal property declined 5.42%.

A smaller part of the tax base, state-assessed utilities, increased 3.34%.

The valuations are used to set the property tax rates for county, cities, school districts and other taxing entities.

Two new schools coming to Spring Hill

The Spring Hill School District scheduled a Nov. 14 groundbreaking for projects to be funded by a $72 million bond issue approved in 2018 by a mail-in ballot.

Those include a new elementary school, a new middle school and an Educational Support Center on the high school campus that will house technology, maintenance and food service departments.

Overland Park to outline housing diversity options

Overland Park is continuing its effort to explore how small-scale development can bring more housing options to the city — one of the goals outlined in the Forward OP strategic plan.

The Incremental Development Alliance has been assisting in the process, and representatives of the group will be in town Nov. 21 to share some of their insights on how the concept could be applied in Overland Park. Among them is co-founder Matthew Petty, who introduced community members to the concept during a public meeting in August.

The Nov. 21 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St. The public is invited to listen to a presentation and ask questions.

Shawnee seeks ideas for new park

Shawnee has scheduled a meeting on Nov. 21 to see what citizens want in a new city park being planned on undeveloped land at 55th Street and Belmont Drive.

The session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Elementary School, 21550 W. 47th St. Formal presentations will be given at 6:15 and 7 p.m.

Anyone who cannot attend can share their thoughts with Assistant Project Engineer Riley McMullin at rmcmullin@cityofshawnee.org or 913-742-6224. Another public meeting will be scheduled in the future.

‘Vaping in the Valley’ info session on Dec. 3

Blue Valley Southwest High School teacher Chris Jenson will speak at another school district meeting on vaping, which has been linked to sometimes fatal illnesses.

“Vaping in the Valley: The Smokeless Screen Around Vaping” starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W. 143rd St. in Overland Park. Jenson, who is also a physician, will talk about trends and research.

A similar meeting was held in April.

Session to focus on KanCare expansion

Before the Kansas Legislature reconvenes in January, the League of Women Voters will present information on one of the hottest topics to be considered: the expansion of Medicaid.

Sheldon Weisgrau, senior policy adviser at the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, has been invited to prepare League members and others to advocate for expansion.

“KanCare Expansion: Why It Matters” will be presented from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Carmack Room of the Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St.

