‘It’s such a joy to open my heart and sing.’ Leawood Singers share songs with seniors

Pat Murray of Leawood, Loy Markley of Cleveland, Mo., and Jan Reinhart of Overland Park share a laugh during a rehearsal of the Leawood Singers. Special to The Star

For 50 years, a chorus of female voices has brought entertainment and smiles to senior living facilities across the metro area. The women of the Leawood Singers range in age from 63 to 91 and, despite the name, come from various cities in the area.

Chloe Deuvall started the group in 1969, and she still has a notebook recording every place they performed and every song the group sang until she stepped down from directing three years ago. The group’s first performance was at the Leawood Women’s Club at the Leawood Country Club May 22, 1969.

“We had a lot of really good young women who wanted to do something, and we all had young families,” Deuvall said.

“I started with the idea that we would provide programs for nursing homes at no cost. We were going to be a service organization and provide entertainment for anyone who needed it.”

Since Deuvall’s departure, Stephanie Henry has led the group. Henry is the founder of the Kansas City Women’s Chorus and conducts numerous other groups as well.

Many members of the group have been part of other singing groups, such as the Sweet Adelines.

Over the years, the group has performed anywhere from 20 to 36 times annually. Some of the gigs were more memorable than others.

Once they performed at a memory care unit, and on their way out through security, they discovered a woman from the unit had slipped in among their group to try and exit the facility.

At another similar facility, a staff member asked them to return and perform the following week.

“I said, ‘OK, but we’ll have to sing the same program.’ They said, ‘That’s OK. Every day’s a new day here,’” Deuvall said.

Eileen Lundstrom of Overland Park has been a member of the group since the beginning. She has happy memories of caroling at Trinity Lutheran Hospital for St. Lucia Day. Some of her other experiences with the group have been a little more unusual.

“One funny thing — when we were coming back (from a performance), we had a caravan of four or five cars, and we got in the middle of a police chase. The sheriff was on one side, the police on the other side, and this guy was weaving in-between our caravan,” Lundstrom said.

She’s also seen piano legs break mid-performance as their accompanist kept right on playing.

“It’s been a tremendous 50 years of my life. Just knowing all these gals made my life more complete,” she said.

Singing in these nursing facilities is special for many of the group’s members.

“I love to see their reactions, because half the time, they want to sing with us, even in the memory care units,” said Rose Fulton of Kansas City. “It brings back so many great memories for them. … You have no idea the impact the singing has on them.”

Some special memories for group member Loy Markley of Cleveland, Mo., are times they performed a medley of the armed forces songs.

“There would be men that would stand up and salute,” Markley said.

The group also performed at the dedication of Leawood’s city hall.

“It’s such a joy to open my heart and sing with all these people. I love all of these people here. They’re so sweet and so good,” said Olathe resident Jackie Helms.

Although the group’s singing purpose was founded in community service, in Deuvall’s mind, “I think we always got more out of it than we gave.” Many of the current members echoed her sentiment.

For more information on the Leawood Singers, call 913-681-8678. Group rehearsals are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road.