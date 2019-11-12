Husky mix, mellow cat are Unleashed Pet Rescue’s pets of week

Ellis Eleven Special to The Star

Ellis Eleven

Breed: Siberian husky mix

Age: 1 year, 2 months

Ellis has it all. Good looks, smarts and ambition are just the tip of the iceberg. His young energetic spirit is great for the things like long walks, adventures to the dog park and lounging around with his friends. He’s great with all people and other dogs. So if you are looking for an adorable young guy to keep you company for the rest of time, adopt Ellis Eleven.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Music Note

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 2

Music Note is a gorgeous cat whose personality is more like the whole sonata. His overall tempo is slow and relaxed as he spends most his days snoozing up in the tops of our cat trees. When he wakes from his slumber, he stands up tall for a stretch where he reaches his crescendo before slowing back down to the usual tempo to snuggle in your lap. Day in and day out, it’s the same old song, but we sure think it’s a beautiful one.

To learn more about Ellis Eleven, Music Note or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.