Wayside Waifs presents affectionate kitty, spunky border collie as pets of week

August

Age: 1

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Meet August. She’s an adorable kitty with soft, gray fur looking for her forever home. She’s incredibly affectionate and she’s got a great purr. Her friends at Wayside say that she’s confident and playful. She even does well with other cats! What more could you ask for?

Come meet her today.

Lula

Age: 1

Breed: Border collie mix

Meet Lula. She’s a spunky gal looking to meet her forever family. She’s active and adventurous, and would make a great pal to exercise or hike with. She’s knows a few commands but is eager to please you and learn more. She’s one smart cookie. If you’re looking for a new best pal, look no further.

Learn more about August, Lula, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org