Pit bull mix, high-five kitty are pets of week at Unleashed Rescue

Madoggy

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 2

Madoggy is a gorgeous guy with a tiger-stripe like brindle and white coat. His smile, charm and energetic playfulness never quit but don’t let that fool you. He’s young, and like a tiger he still has a bit of a wild side. He loves a good playful rumpus in the yards with his doggy (or human) friends and is looking for a home that can keep up with him. If you’re looking for a companion to keep you wildly active, adopt Madoggy.

Mojo

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 5 months old

If you find yourself venturing to the cat room at our shelter, one of the first young cuties you will meet is Mojo. You see, every day when people walk by he outstretches his paw, waiting for the day that someone reaches back to take it, and whisks him away to a forever home. His gorgeous multi-shade coat of gray goes beautifully with his vibrant eyes and when you stare into them in person, trust us, it just melts your heart.

To learn more about Madoggy, Mojo or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.