Reaching the peak of Kilimanjaro a ‘natural high’ for Prairie Village couple

When Lillian Valdez met Kyle Shipps, she was dreaming of climbing mountains. He aspired to be a world traveler. The Prairie Village couple put both goals together this summer when they climbed to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Valdez, a college student, had been longing to climb the mountain ever since she read a story in her hometown of Marshall, Mo., about another climber who achieved the goal.

Shipps, an engineer at Black & Veatch, has had his sights on traveling to every country in the world since he graduated from college in 2009. He’s visited about 40 so far. Hearing about Kilimanjaro from Valdez “kind of put this on my bucket list as well,” he said.

What makes the achievement most unlikely is that neither had climbed a mountain before deciding to tackle the trip. Their preparation entailed running and altitude training in Boulder, Colorado.

“Part of the appeal of Kilimanjaro is that it is non-technical. You don’t need ice climbing. You don’t need ropes,” Shipps said. “It’s not a completely foreign thing for novice climbers to take on, but it is difficult.”

The couple opted for a five-day trek, July 2 through 6, up the mountain. Although they were both in good shape, the climb was challenging.

“Altitude is the big equalizer. Everyone, at a certain altitude, will feel hungover,” Valdez said. “In Kansas we have no altitude. We take it for granted, then you get to an altitude where you’re struggling to catch your breath and having to do breathing exercises.”

Continuing to climb while feeling rotten was mentally challenging, Valdez said.

Even arriving at the base of the mountain is intimidating.

“When you show up and see the mountain in the distance you signed up to climb — it’s definitely overwhelming. We have to climb that? There’s no way,” Shipps said.

They weren’t alone. Having booked the climb with a private company, they had two guides and eight porters carrying supplies.

Each day, they walked for about five or six hours. Before the climb, Shipps said they figured they’d have time to read and chill out at their campsite each night, but “you’re so drained and tired. You just pass out and go to sleep.”

They were prepared for the chill of mountain temperatures — but it got cold much more quickly than they expected.

“We were expecting the last day to be when we needed our gear, but needed it from the first night,” Valdez said.

On their last day, they started hiking at 11:30 p.m. so they could reach the summit around 6 a.m., before the clouds rolled in to block the views.

“Looking out, you’re above the clouds, the sun coming out… you’re able to embrace each other. We felt alone for a little bit with each other,” Shipps said.

He described reaching the summit as “a natural high.”

“It was amazing to share the entire experience with her. We were both quite emotional that we did the most strenuous act we had ever done. The feeling of accomplishment, of reaching a goal that wasn’t ever on my radar until 6 months or so before, it was an amazing feeling,” Shipps said.

“It was a commitment to each other. We had to plan a long way out, and make sure we were set on going together.”

Although the actual atmosphere was a bit on the thin side and the temperature was cold, the emotional atmosphere with the other climbers was warm.

“It’s exhilarating knowing all these people have the same goal. Everyone’s rooting for you. Everyone wants you to make it,” Valdez said. “It’s a wonderful experience, a shared experience on the mountain. Everyone has goodwill toward everyone else.”

What’s next on the list for Valdez and Shipps? They’re looking at a list of the Seven Summits — the tallest mountains on each continent. They’re hoping to go to Mount Kosciuszko in Australia next year.