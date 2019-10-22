Loving kitty, handsome dog at Wayside Waifs looking for forever homes

Brad

Pat

Age: 12

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Pat is a sweet senior kitty ready to spend her life with a forever family. Could that be you?! Don’t let her age fool you, she has plenty of spunk and sass. She loves to chat but is a great listener, too. She’d love to hear all about your day. With colder weather moving into Kansas City, wouldn’t it be great to have a pal to snuggle with?! If so, Pat’s the girl for you.

Brad

Age: 4

Breed: Pit bull mix

Who can resist that puppy smile? Meet Brad. He’s a handsome boy with energy and love to share. He was found out on his own as a stray and he’s overjoyed to be at Wayside where he’s happy and warm. He can’t help but dream of having his own home. He’d love to have a family who’ll keep him mentally and physically fit. He would love a food puzzle or a walk with you. He’d be a great addition to any family.

Learn more about Pat, Brad, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org!