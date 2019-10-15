Too soon for Christmas? Not in this mom’s dreams

Emily Parnell is already having uneasy dreams about Christmas preparation. File photo

Don’t do the horrible thing that I have done in numerous nightmares that have plagued me over the last few weeks.

In them, I’m expecting guests to arrive at any moment for a Christmas gathering at my home, and I’ve done nothing to prepare. At least, I haven’t done anything correctly. I’ve purchased no gifts, groceries for dinner haven’t even been bought, let alone cooked, the lights on the Christmas tree won’t turn on, the stores are all closed for the holiday, and I’m frantically trying to figure out how to avoid disappointing my loved ones.

The yuletide disaster nightmare has become my new version of trying to take a test in a class I forgot to attend. The setting is different, but the theme is the same: I’m failing at something that matters to me. I’ve bitten off more than I can chew. I’m afraid my performance will disappoint myself and others.

It’s commonly said that the “test dream” is a reflection of something in life causing anxiety. It might be a feeling you’re being judged, and that you lack confidence that you have the skills to succeed. Or perhaps that you’ve set your goals too high, or haven’t properly prepared.

I read through this list and think, “guilty.” I am perpetually guilty of most of these things, and I’ve come to accept it as simply part of the curse of being me.

In some ways, anxiety and trepidation are part of the Emily special sauce. The E-factor. The magic that is me. The possibility of failure is an unavoidable byproduct when I agree to do something I don’t yet know how to do.

For instance, I might promise my higher-ups that I will help solve a data collection challenge in our workplace. I might agree to provide a solution that I know, in theory, must exist. I also know that producing the result will require a lot of Google searches, online tutorials and calls to help desks. It’s even possible that I won’t deliver on my promise, although I nearly always figure it out, or at least end up with a whole lot of new knowledge and a new plan. The challenge is fun and rewarding.

But the recurring bad dream was telling me that something is causing me to worry. And it might not be as abstract as one might think. I asked myself if I’m anxious about Christmas, and the resounding answer was “yes.” It’s the holiday where I shoot for the stars with my decorating and entertaining goals, work hard, and usually land a tad below goal in the, “Hey, this is nice!” range.

But the key is in the outcome I fear — the fear of disappointing others. I was warning myself to keep the most important things at the center of my planning and activity. Nothing could be more important than my family, and their Christmas experience should be at the forefront of my planning.

Special moments are about engaging and connecting deeply with others, and that can’t happen when I’m frantically working on aesthetics. I’m a glutton for busy work, which is the exact opposite of spending quality time.

So the lesson for myself? Cut the fluff, prepare ahead, and put my family at the center of my efforts.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.