Terrier mix, black and white kitty looking for forever homes at Unleashed Pet Rescue

Big Guy

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 1 year old

Big Guy is really not a big guy at all. He is many others things, such as a sweet guy, an energetic guy, a fuzzy guy, an adorable guy and a stand-up guy. He’s the kind of guy that jumps off his bed when you walk in the room and dances circles in excitement to see you. He’s also a young guy, at just a little over 1 year old, and would love to be your guy for the rest of his life.

Slick

Breed/type: Domestic short hair/tuxedo cat

Age: 2 years old

Slick is a tranquil tuxedo cat. He’s always dressed up and ready to mingle with his beautiful black and white coat, but spends most of his time in our cattery day dreaming. Most likely imagining a home of his own. Although he loves all of his cat friends, he knows that somewhere out there is the perfect family for him. So he waits and calmly watches out the window for them to come — and watches the birds to pass the time.

To learn more about Big Guy, Slick or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.