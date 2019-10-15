College Boulevard to go on a ‘road diet’

Kaylee Beaty, left, and Emma Colvin pose in the selfie booth at the Hops & Barley Ball: In Color benefit for CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties. Volunteers advocate for children who are removed from their homes for their safety.

‘Road diet’ for College Boulevard

Overland Park plans to remove two lanes of traffic on a mile-long stretch of College Boulevard next year — and create about 100 on-street parking places — in an effort to make the thoroughfare more hospitable to the people who work in the many offices there.

The changes will be made between Nall and Metcalf avenues as part of a previously scheduled resurfacing project, leaving two lanes of traffic in each direction. The new parking spots will go in what are now the outermost driving lanes.

College Boulevard had been touted as a successful business corridor for decades since it began developing in the late 1970s, but its shortcomings have become increasingly apparent. The layout makes it hard to walk from place to place, but there are few dining or entertainment destinations to visit anyway. Many workers have to jump in their cars to go out for lunch.

“College Boulevard is currently a six-lane boulevard between Metcalf and Nall,” the city said on its website. “Heading east into Leawood or west into Lenexa, it drops to four lanes.

“The most recent traffic counts show about 17,000 vehicles travel this street east of Metcalf every day. That’s approximately 33 percent of the capacity for a six-lane street, and 50 percent of the capacity for a four-lane street.”

The so-called “road diet” was one recommendation from a recent study that urged the city to encourage a walkable, more diverse landscape along the corridor, which is home to the city’s convention center.

A warning about old smoke detectors

It’s not enough to change your smoke detector batteries twice a year. The Overland Park Fire Department says the entire detector should be replaced every 10 years.

Homeowners can find the manufacture date on the back of their smoke detectors. If they’re more than a decade old, it’s time to get a new one to ensure that they will work properly.

Arts & Heritage Center honored

The Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center — created in a former bowling alley/ice rink on Metcalf Avenue — received the ULI Kansas City’s Development of Distinction Award at the Urban Land Institute Awards Ceremony earlier this month.

“It seems fitting that this building is a historic building housing the museum,” museum director Mindi Love said in a news release.

The King Louie West building, at 8788 Metcalf, was known for its ice-skating rink, bowling alley and billiards room. It closed in 2009, was purchased by Johnson County in 2011 and reopened in June 2017. It now houses the Johnson County Museum, Theatre in the Park’s black box theatre, classrooms and event space.

College clinic at SM East

More than 200 schools will be represented at the annual Shawnee Mission College Clinic, to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Shawnee Mission East High School, 7500 Mission Road in Prairie Village. It’s open to all high school students and parents. Go to www.shawneemissioncollegeclinic.com for more information and tips on researching colleges and universities.

Shred or recycle it in Shawnee

Shawnee will host its Fall Recycling and Shred Event from 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Splash Cove parking lot at 5800 King St.

Eyeglasses and jeans will be accepted, and most electronics can be dropped off for free except for monitors and televisions, which cost $20 and $25 respectively. The suggested donation for paper shredding is $5 for a regular file box and $10 for a large one.

Kansas groups honor local educators

Two Johnson County educators have won statewide awards in recent weeks.

▪ Denise Legore Seawood was named the 2019 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Kansas Association of Middle School Administrators. She is the assistant principal at Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa, which is in the De Soto School District.

▪ Alyssa Passmore, art teacher at Hocker Grove Middle School in Shawnee, is the Outstanding Middle Level Art Educator of the Year. The Kansas Art Education Association honored the Shawnee Mission district teacher for engaging students and community members in art and art education.

The district said Passmore and Hocker Grove students recently worked with the school art club, a local street artist and classmates to create a community-based mural. More than 100 people eventually contributed, ranging in age from 6 to 70 years old.

Panel to discuss women in religion

The role of women in world religions will be the focus of a panel discussion scheduled for Oct. 27 in Lenexa.

The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7740 Lackman Road. The speakers and the faiths they represent are Matthew Rice, Buddhism; the Rev. Marilyn Gregory, Christianity; Jag Aggarwal, Hinduism; Sofia Khan, Islam; and Jill Maidhof, Judaism.

Volunteers sought for Roeland Park trail cleanup

Roeland Park is looking for volunteers to help maintain the Nall Park trail from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19.

The crew will collect trash, remove harmful plants and collect rocks needed for drainage projects. Coffee and snacks will be provided.

The park is at 48th Street and Nall Avenue.

Large item pickup in Merriam

Merriam will offer free curbside pickup the week of Oct. 21 for residents who want to dispose of large items such as furniture, appliances, rugs and electronics.

Items should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the home’s pickup day. Go to merriam.org/largeitem to find the rules and pickup schedule.

CASA fundraiser nets $106,000

An organization that advocates for abused and neglected children raised more than $106,000 at the Hops & Barley Ball: In Color last month.

CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties will use the money to train new volunteers who will speak for the children as their child welfare cases go through the courts.