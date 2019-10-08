Tabby, coonhound are Wayside Waifs’ pets of the week

Artemis

Artemis

Age: 3

Breed: Coonhound

Meet Artemis. She’s a gorgeous coonhound mix ready for her forever family. She loves exploring new places and has a nose to prove it. Being a hound, she loves to sniff out new things. She does well on a leash and would love to have a pal to explore with. Could that be you? Come meet this sweet girl and begin your journey together.

Draya

Age: 1

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Draya is a sweet tabby kitty with striking green eyes. She’s friendly, sweet, curious, and outgoing. She loves attention and is very sociable. She’d love to chat with you about your day. She’d be a great listener too. She’s ready to begin her next chapter in her very own home. Can you make her dreams come true?

Learn more about Artemis, Draya, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org!