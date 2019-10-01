Unleashed Pet Rescue presents dog, cat of the week

Blarney Stone Special to The Star

Blarney Stone

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 4 years old

Blarney Stone has a tongue that would make Gene Simmons proud! While he certainly isn’t a member of the famous rock band KISS, he sure loves to give kisses out. This super sweet dog is energetic, loyal and sometimes comes in like a wrecking ball with his low center of gravity and love for wrestling. Blarney Stone has other dog friends at the shelter but would love to meet any potential fury family member to make sure he’d be a good fit.

Azilla

Breed: Domestic long-haired mix

Age: 4 years old

If there was ever an old soul on this earth, Azilla would be it. She’s graceful, calm, sweet and carries herself with the wisdom that you’d think spanned over lifetimes. She was even born with a striking, uniquely bright mark down the bridge of her face, like a constellation in the dark sky that is her deep, brown fur surrounding it. Maybe she’s lived in other life times, or maybe she just has poise beyond her years. If one thing is for certain, it’s that she is here now, and is waiting to spend this lifetime with you.

To learn more about Blarney Stone, Azilla or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.