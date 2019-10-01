‘The relationships are priceless.’ After 39 years, 3&2’s concession pro to retire

Sally Withers checks out the inventory at one of 3&2 Baseball’s concession stands. After 39 years in the business of serving and mentoring young people, she is retiring. Special to The Star

For almost as long as kids have been stepping up to the plate at the venerable 3&2 Baseball fields in Lenexa, Sally Withers has been at the concession stand offering up Icees, popcorn and hot dogs.

But as the young players put away their gear come this October’s tournaments, Withers will be retiring and packing up a concession career that began 39 seasons ago.

“I never dreamt I would be here this long,” says the 72-year-old.

For players, parents, and coworkers, it’s hard to imagine 3&2 without Withers – the organization’s longest tenured full-time employee.

“She is so dedicated to 3&2 and such a big part of the organization,” says Jeff Chalk, executive director of the 3&2 Baseball Club of Johnson County.

It was in a bowling alley where Withers was first approached with the idea of supervising the concessions. The 3&2’s previous executive director and its previous board president played in Withers’ bowling league. She already was familiar with them from the ball fields and they knew she had unique work experience.

“My son played and my husband was a coach, so I thought I might as well work concessions,” says Withers, adding that a concession job seemed a natural extension of her food service job in the Shawnee Mission School District. “Kids and food just kind of worked together.”

Withers worked as a food service manager with the school district for 30 years before retiring in 2004. For 25 years, she worked both in the schools and at the ballpark.

When Withers began working at 3&2 concessions, one complex had nine fields. Now, at the height of the summer, 3&2 concessions serve as many as 31 fields at three locations.

There have been changes throughout the years. The humble candy window where Withers first started at the Lenexa complex is now boarded up. After all, that window really couldn’t keep up with the 3&2 of today, with 500 teams, 7,000 players and more than 10,000 games played in a season.

“It has gone from running to concessions to running three restaurants because we are that busy and we have so many food choices,” Withers says.

“At the beginning the menu was pretty much hamburgers and hot dogs and fries. And then we added things like nachos and chicken. I think people are surprised by what we offer.”

It’s Withers’ business acumen that always struck Dean Kopulos, a Kansas City area businessman and father of three sons who played 3&2 ball.

“There was always consistent quality in both people and product,” Kopulos says. “From a business perspective she always seemed like a very fair employer. “Through the years I have been in and out of there a lot and there was always high quality in the kids, the training, the organization.”

Chalk says it would be impossible to measure the impact of Withers’ expectations of a good work ethic and excellent customer service from her team of young employees.

“There have been hundreds and hundreds – if not thousands – of young people who have been a part of that training,” Chalk says.

Withers says she has received so much herself.

“It was a cool way to get to know my kids’ friends,” she says. “But if you knew me very well or you were related to me, you probably worked at the ball park.”

Family members who worked alongside Wither included her husband, her two children, her sister, her sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, several grandchildren, and her mother-in-law, who worked the small concession stand in Lenexa at age 89.

Withers’ ability to be a good boss was not lost on her employees, or her employees’ parents.

“She makes the job fun,” says longtime employee Criss Howell.

Howell first met Withers when they worked together at then Flint Elementary School. She joined her at the concessions as a way to earn extra income during the summer. Howell’s two daughters and son worked for Withers as teenagers.

“She is always fair,” Howell says. “She expected high standards and the kids needed to learn how to do things. But she was always very kind in gently telling them how to do something if they did it wrong.

“She taught good work values because that was what was expected. She taught them responsibility. For example, if they were going to call in and not work the kids had to call, the parents couldn’t.”

Withers says her high standards at her concession stands translated to great service to the customers – who she adores.

“I like to talk with these people and interact with them,” Withers says. “I loved to talk to the kids in the line. Even if I was sitting in the office, I can hear them. That is something I will miss.”

Withers even enjoyed listening to all varieties of teenage angst. And talking with players and parents after good games and bad games, wins and losses.

“I guess I am the 3&2 bartender,” she says with a chuckle. “The relationships are priceless. If you are going to do something for 39 years you need to enjoy it – and I have.”