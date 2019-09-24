Shepherd mix, lovely gray kitty are pets of week at Wayside Waifs

Melon

Ellaria

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 1

Ellaria is a sweet gal with plenty of spunk. Being a youngster, she’ll benefit from daily exercise and basic obedience training. Throw some treats her way and she’ll learn all sorts of things in no time. If you’re looking for a best pal to go through life with, look no further. Come meet Ellaria today.

Melon

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2

Melon is a sweet gray kitty with gorgeous green eyes. His friends at the shelter says he’s very affectionate and gives the best head butts! He loves to play with a feather wand and would pounce around on one for hours. After a good play session he’d love to cuddle up right next to you. What more could you ask for?

Learn more about Ellaria, Melon, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org