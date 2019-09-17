Great Pyrenees, tranquil kitty are Unleashed Rescue’s pets of the week

Alfrid Special to The Star

Alfrid

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Age: 6.5 years old

With winter just around the corner, might we suggest a snuggle partner with a natural, fleecy coat to keep you warm? Alfrid’s thick coat comes in a beautiful, yet classic black and white coloring and is perfect for those fridgid months. His snuggles are rated for temperatures that range from warm through too hot under the covers. Alfrid would love to be your one and only source of warmth this winter and would prefer to be the only dog in your home.

Tulley

Breed: Domestic long hair

Age: 5

Tulley is a cat of wonder. Just looking at her, you’d think when she was created she was painted twice with two different masterpieces in mind. She came to Unleashed from a high-kill shelter after being picked up by a rural animal control. She’s not wild, in fact she’s quite the opposite. She’s calm, tranquil and loves to observe everyone in the cat room from up high. When she’s not found napping in nooks, she stands tall, towering over everyone to spot out the next hand that will offer a friendly pet. Come meet this beautiful lady today.

To learn more about Alfrid, Tulley or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.