Soft, sweet kitty and active pup stars this week at Wayside Waifs

Izzy

Tiny

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Meet Tiny. He’s a handsome fella with some of the softest fur. He came to Wayside after being found as a stray. When he first arrived, he was so shy and scared. Thanks to our staff and volunteers, he’s come so far and likes to meet new people and play. He’d like a patient adopter that will help him adjust to life outside of the shelter. Could that be you?

Izzy

Age: 8 months old

Breed: Australian cattle dog

Izzy is a pup with plenty of spunk. She’s a friendly pup with plenty of energy. She’d do best in a home that’s able to give her plenty of mental and physical exercise. She loves to play. If you toss a tennis ball her way, she’d love to catch it. She does well on a leash and would make a great pal to explore with. If you’re looking for a sweet girl to complete your pack, look no further.

Learn more about Tiny, Izzy, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org