A dog with ‘moxie,’ sweet kitty with ‘tortitude’ stars at Unleashed Pet Rescue

Moxy Hootiecackle

Breed: American pit bull terrier

Age: 2 years old

When Moxy lived in Louisiana, she had nothing but a bare concrete floor and an expiration date. You see, due to severe weather and flooding in the south, Moxy found herself in an overcrowded kill shelter. So when a transport came to take unwanted pets to the safety of Unleashed’s shelter, she packed her smiles, adorable head tilts, pretty poses and headed to the Midwest. Moxy is super sweet, dog friendly and would make a great edition to any family. She traveled hundreds of miles to met you. Don’t you want to come meet her?

Sassafras Tea

Breed: Domestic short hair, tortie

Age: 1 year old

They say that a cat’s coat can be like a human fingerprint, so unique sometimes that there couldn’t be another one just like it in the world. For Sassafras Tea, this couldn’t be more true.

Her unique color patterns and gorgeous eyes are the result of evolutionary perfection, and her personality, too, is one of a kind. This sweet girl spends her time with cat friends waiting by the door to greet her human visitors, mostly because she sure doesn’t want to miss any gentle hands that could pet her. She truly is a wonderful cat, unlike any other in the entire world.

To learn more about Moxy, Sassafras Tea or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.