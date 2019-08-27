He saw the need to inspire those in detention centers. Uplifting murals provide it

At the beginning of August, David Judd began a mural project in the office of Cathy Clark, mental health clinician at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center in Olathe. The completed mural will encompass two walls and is titled, “Keep Your Dreams in Sight.” Special to The Star

Even in his childhood, David Judd ignored the naysayers. From a young age, he’s been passionate about drawing and painting — and determined to make art.

“Nobody in my family ever took my art seriously, but I did,” said Judd, an award-winning artist from Gardner who is also employed as a custodian for the Johnson County Department of Corrections.

With family indifference in the past, Judd’s art is being taken seriously, and appreciated by a growing audience who view his work daily. Over the past four years, Judd has painted a dozen murals in three adult and youth facilities for the Department of Corrections.

The opportunity for these projects came about as the result of a single painting Judd entered in the 2015 ArtsKC contest. That painting caught the attention of Judd’s supervisors and fellow staff at the Department of Corrections, in particular Ted Jester, Juvenile Services Center director.

At the time, Jester was overseeing the remodel of one of the juvenile units and had a goal to bring some positive spirit to the site, which had originally been modeled after an adult maximum security prison. Though the basic structure couldn’t be changed, Jester envisioned adding color and art to revitalize the setting.

“When we finished the remodeling, we were left with a white canvas wall,” he said. “That’s when we turned to David and empowered him to create. This was his first mural in our detention centers. Now, his art is found throughout our program and education areas.

“At the heart of our mission is to instill positive, lasting change for a better future.”

Cathy Clark, mental health clinician at the youth detention center, says the art offers hope to the kids there.

“Dave’s art encourages kids to reconnect with their strengths and abilities to endure adversity,” she says.

And that’s just what Judd aims for with his murals.

“I saw the need for inspiration and chose to respond to that,” he said. “I can feel what the people in these facilities are feeling. I’m a real free spirit and it resonates with me when people don’t have freedom, because of how much I love my own.

“It’s changed me to do these murals. I have more empathy than I ever had, I can put myself in other people’s places, and compassion has been turned up a notch in me. These kids I’m painting for have turned me into what I am at this moment in time.”

Judd is guided by empathy when choosing themes and subjects for the murals, such as “Spirit and Strength” or “The Climb.” Once the direction for a project is decided, he develops designs that will carry the message he wants to convey. Each design is developed specifically for the room in which it will be painted.

“For a pod (living area), I choose spiritually inspiring subjects to help the kids believe their lives can improve,” Judd said. “In a lounge or transition room, there are calming, relaxing images where they feel can feel at home.”

At the beginning of August, Judd began a new project in Clark’s office. The mural will encompass two walls and is titled, “Keep Your Dreams in Sight.”

Judd’s style is a fusion of fantasy and nature.

Before painting begins, he works for months sketching ideas and refining concepts. Painting itself takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, when Judd is not working in his custodial role. Each mural requires about 30-40 hours to complete. Acrylic is his preferred medium, while the murals’ surfaces can range from canvas to cement walls to glass windows.

While working on a mural, and well before it is finished, Judd is already planning the next.

“The thought process is never ending,” he said. “I’m continually thinking how to visually translate a message. I also take elements from one project to the next.

“I can’t wait to do the next mural, do better and expand on the concepts and ideas. I feel like every piece becomes deeper and more complex.”

In addition to ongoing projects for the Johnson County Department of Corrections, Judd recently received a mural commission from a local school district and hopes to create more school murals going forward.

“There are a lot of kids in those schools to inspire,” he said.