Off to college? Here are a few money-saving tips

If you have a student going to college, or are a student yourself, you’re no stranger to how much it costs. Between the tuition, room and board, textbooks and dorm supplies, it adds up quickly, even for the most frugal folks. The good news is there are plenty of places to find great discounts or help for college students.

Free food accounts

Each university is different, but it’s common to find Twitter accounts sharing the time and location of free food on campus. While this may seem too good to be true, food is a major social and financial connector in college. Ask around campus to find out the handles of these accounts there.

Discounts

You may be surprised to learn how prevalent student discounts actually are. A quick web search of student discounts will return places that will save a couple bucks on food or even more on electronics, streaming services, textbooks or computer programs — all for showing a valid student ID. Plus, it never hurts to keep your student ID in your wallet and ask at checkout if any student discounts apply.

Campus resources

University financial aid offices exist to serve the student body financially. Use their availability to ask questions and seek financial aid opportunities. Aside from applying for aid, earning scholarships offered outside your university could save you thousands, so it is well worth the time spent hunting and applying for said scholarships. Seek a counselor, like the CommunityAmerica College and Career Consultants, to make sure you’re getting the most out of financial aid opportunities.

Use these tips — and visit home for a few homecooked meals and laundry loads — and you’re sure to fully enjoy the student experience for cheaper than you think.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.