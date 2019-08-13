Charming hound, sweet kitty will win hearts

Baby

Breed: Hound/terrier mix

Age: 1 year old

Baby is a charming fella looking for a family of his very own. He’s excitable, playful, and loves meeting new people. He’s a smart boy and already knows the command “sit” as well as “down.” He enjoys exercise and would be a great pal to explore a new trail. He’d make a great addition to any family.

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years old

Michelle is the sweetest little gal you’ll ever meet. Do you like gorgeous, soft, sandy fur? Do you like beautiful, golden eyes? How do you feel about adorable pink noses? Because she’s got all of that – and more. She’d enjoy a calm and quiet home. She can be a little shy when she first meets someone. Once she warms up, she’ll be your best pal.

Learn more about Baby, Michelle, and other available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org.