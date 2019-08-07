Snuggly cat, ball-loving pup waiting for homes at Unleashed Pet Rescue

Anya likes holding human hands with her paws. Unleased Pet Rescue

Anya

Age: 1 year, 3 months

Breed: Female domestic short hair

Anya is a lover, a looker and a dreamer. She can frequently be found laying on the highest level of our cat room cot tower, gazing endlessly out the window on white cotton cloud days. OK, she may not be dreaming as much as she is watching the birds, but she’s still a beautiful cat! She also loves snuggling in laps and holding human hands with her paws. She loves all her cat friends at the shelter but she’s certainly ready for a sweet home of her own!

Rottney

Age: 4 years, 8 months

Breed: Male Rottweiler mix

This photograph captures a rare moment where Rottney actually takes a break from chasing the ball. You see, the way to his heart is easy; a simple game of fetch. Rottney’s energetic spirit and love for athletic activity makes him a cut above the rest when it comes to retrieving that tennis ball, and his handsome appearance makes him look good doing it! Rottney would like to meet all potential family members, including fur friends, to make sure he’d be a good fit for any potential home!

To learn more about Rottney, Anya or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com. The shelter is located at 5918 Broadmoor in Mission.