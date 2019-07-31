Downtown Olathe can be ‘the knot’ connecting trails, bicycle paths, says proposed plan

Martin Shukert of RDG Planning and Design goes over some of the details of the transportation plan with Olathe resident Rene Hickman. Special to Olathe News

“Connection” was the buzzword Tuesday afternoon during an open house about a proposal to make downtown Olathe’s streets friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists. Both the city and the Mid-America Regional Council were seeking citizen feedback.

One key point of the plan uses the downtown area to connect the various paths, trails and bicycle lanes scattered throughout the city.

“If you look at a trail map, there are trails are all around, but they never touch downtown,” said Martin Shukert, principal of RDG Planning and Design, which is working with the city on the project. “Downtown is the knot that can connect them.”

Shukert gave the example of seeing south Olathe joined with the Gary Haller Trail in Mill Creek Streamway Park via continuous bicycle lanes or tracks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The other major piece of the plan is a proposal to build a protected track for bicycles along Kansas Avenue from Spruce Street to Elm Street without displacing parking or removing any lanes for vehicles.

Shukert said this would be possible because the street is already fairly wide. The track would a bit like a frontage road running between the diagonal parking and the sidewalk.

Jenna Baker works in downtown Olathe and came to the open house.

“I think using a shared use path along Santa Fe and Kansas makes sense, but I think they need to think about the usage of the street a little bit more in terms of how people use downtown Olathe right now,” she said.

Baker thinks the plan needs to incorporate more economic development to support related businesses, such as bicycle shops.

“That’s kind of a new urbanist movement, where you just slap a shared use path on something, and it’s automatically connected to things. But then you have to think about why are people using it and where are they going and creating spaces along it to keep people using the paths,” she said.

Bob Courtney has lived in downtown Olathe for about 30 years, and he found the plans encouraging.

“I think they’re on the right track. I think it’s very doable,” he said.

Having a bicycle track shielded from vehicular traffic by a barrier “would bring a better comfort level to the people on bikes,” he said.

Courtney said he’d also like to see another underpass going below the railroad tracks just west of Kansas Avenue. The current plans show a potential site for doing that, by diverting Loula Street slightly south to a spot where the grading might suit that purpose.

The backing for the project would largely come from MARC in the form of federal transportation funds.