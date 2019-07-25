Joco 913
Happy pup, sweet kitty on lookout for forever home
Dezi
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Pit bull terrier mix
Dezi is a sweet and happy pup ready for his forever family. He’s energetic and is hoping to find a family who will help him stay physically and mentally active. He loves to spend time outdoors and would be a great pal to join you on a hike or a run around the neighborhood. Come meet this handsome fella today.
KeeKee
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
KeeKee is a sweet and shy kitty on the lookout for her very own family. She’d do best in a calm, quiet home without a lot of commotion. Once she’s comfortable, she’ll be your best pal. She loves to cuddle and play. Once you add her to your family, you won’t know how you ever lived without her.
Learn more about Evie, Mama Pearl, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
