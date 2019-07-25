Neighbors by Ring app comes to Lenexa, Prairie Village

The Jewish Community Center recently welcomed a group of 16- and 17-year-old Israeli Scouts who were making a cross-country tour to sharing Jewish history and culture through song and dance. They visited Boy Scout camps and spent time with campers at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

Two more cities using crime-fighting app

Lenexa and Prairie Village have joined a number of neighboring cities in the use of the Neighbors by Ring app to help reduce crime.

The app allows police departments to issue crime and safety alerts in a timely way and permits citizens to upload videos that might be helpful to police in solving crimes.

Those interested can download the free Neighbors by Ring app from the appropriate store on their smart phones. Then they can customize the geographic area they would like to see alerts from.

In Prairie Village, the app is being used in conjunction with the Village Video Cooperative, which already encourages businesses and other organizations to register their security cameras and possibly share video to help solve crimes.

Do you have an unpaid parking ticket in Olathe?

Through Aug. 16, the city’s municipal court will forgive the fine for anyone who brings in new school supplies, with a paid receipt, worth half the fine. Up to $50 of school supplies can be donated per person.

The offer is not valid for commercial vehicle violations. Visit olatheks.org for a list of accepted supplies, or call the court at 913-971-6393 for more information.

Shawnee has announced a similar program for a wider range of offenses.

Edgerton road project wrapping up

An $11.3 million road project in Edgerton, begun nearly a year ago because of anticipated traffic from the new Kubota distribution warehouses and a Hostess warehouse now under construction, is substantially complete.

The project widened a section of Homestead Lane/207th Street roughly between Waverly Road and Interstate 35 to four lanes with a median, landscaping, a 10-foot-wide trail and new LED street lighting that’s cheaper to operate.

Crews also replaced the small bridge over Big Bull Creek with a 65-foot span designed to hold the weight of truck traffic.

Edgerton spokeswoman Kara Banks said the project was financed with city revenue generated by Logistics Park Kansas City.

SM grad takes prize in speech/debate

Noah Gruman, a 2019 graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, was named top speaker in World Schools Debate at the National Speech & Debate Association’s national competition earlier this summer.

More than 1,000 students participated in the World Schools Debate competition, the Shawnee Mission School District said.

Free weekend at Deanna Rose farmstead

The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will admit visitors for free Aug. 2-4. The petting zoo, operated by the city of Overland Park, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days at 13800 Switzer Road.

Fees will apply for some attractions inside the farmstead.

Film shows a Kansas town transformed by migrants

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a free screening on Aug. 8 of a documentary film about how immigrants from all over the world have enriched Garden City in western Kansas.

“Strangers in Town” will air at 7 p.m. in Craig Auditorium in the General Education Building at Johnson County Community College. Afterward, film director Steve Lerner will lead a discussion.

Astronaut will be at JoCo central library

Former U.S. astronaut Mike Massimino will be at the Johnson County Central Resource Library on Aug. 1 to talk about events detailed in his book, “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe.”

Massimino, a recurring character on the television’s “The Big Bang Theory,” was the first person to tweet from outer space.

His appearance, presented in collaboration with the Museum at Prairiefire, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can buy his book at the library, 9875 W. 87th St., and get it autographed.