913 county budget 0723

JoCo government’s 2020 budget estimates spending at $937.1 AP

Johnson County residents have an opportunity on July 29 to learn about and comment on the county government’s 2020 budget, which estimates spending at $937.1 million and reserves of $322.7 million.

The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St. in downtown Olathe.

The County Commission already has set the maximum expenditure authority at almost $1.26 billion, comprising spending and reserves, with the property tax rate remaining constant. The budget can go down from there, but not up.

The commission is expected to approve the budget and estimated tax rates on Aug. 8. The final tax rates will be set in October, based on the latest information on property values.