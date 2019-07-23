Shepherd mix, royal blue are Unleashed’s pets of week

Albert Einstein

Royal Antelope

Breed: Shepherd/Doberman Pinscher

Age: 1 year, 10 months old

Gender: Male

From his sleek long face to his lanky legs and ability to jump around with joy, it’s no wonder why he ended up with the name Royal Antelope! This charming young dog has it all, but is looking for a family that understands his wild side and has a bit of time to help tame him with training. Great with other dogs around the watering hole, and patiently waiting for his forever home.

Albert Einstein

Breed: Russian Blue mix

Age: 4 years, 4 months old

Gender: Male

Albert Einstein spends his days using his smarts. Whether it’s calculating the distance, trajectory and speed needed to jump from post to post in the cat room, or the perfect angle in which he must sit to comfortably consume the most amount of food, Albert is always using his noggin. He was a bit shy at first but his cat friends and volunteers really helped him understand that he’s not only just a smart cat, but he’s a real looker too. If your family is looking for a cat that can help with the calculations, or maybe just lie around on the kids’ homework, Albert Einstein is the one for you.

To learn more about Royal Antelope, Albert Einstein or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.