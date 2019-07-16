Australian Shepherd mix, adorable kitten looking for forever homes

Ashlynn

Dally

Breed: Australian Shepherd Mix

Age: 2 years old

Dally is a playful gal ready for her forever home. She’s active and is looking for a family who will take her on a run or a stroll around the neighborhood. She’s playful and sweet and can’t help but dream of spending her days with her very own family. Could that be you?

Ashlynn

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Kitten age!

Meet Ashlynn! She’s a darling kitten ready for a life of love. She loves to play and snuggle up next to someone. If you’ve got another feline at home, she’d love to have a pal to hang out with. If you’re looking for a new companion with a sweet personality, look no further. She’s the cat for you!